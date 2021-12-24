ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,258 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of ASML worth $1,692,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $801.41. The stock had a trading volume of 496,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,590. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $477.08 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $777.30. The company has a market cap of $328.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

