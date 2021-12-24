Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.19 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.04 and its 200 day moving average is $253.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.68.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

