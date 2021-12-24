Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

WDAY stock opened at $278.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,089.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

