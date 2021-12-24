Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.