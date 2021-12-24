Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.77. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 7,191 shares.

Specifically, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,998 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 301.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

