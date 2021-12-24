Autonio Market Capitalization Reaches $6.21 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $214,889.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.98 or 0.07926034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,491.58 or 1.00202715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.