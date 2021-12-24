Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $260.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

