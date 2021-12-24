Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

