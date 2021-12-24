B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 3,170 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

