B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Ventas stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

