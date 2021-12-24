B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 233 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 85,004 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 264,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

