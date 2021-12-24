Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.93 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.