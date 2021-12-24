Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.79 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.