Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $146.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

