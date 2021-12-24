Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 343 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $611.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.74. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.29.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

