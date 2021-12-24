Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 593 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,271,629,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

