Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 14,115 Shares of Stock

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76.

Shares of BKKT opened at $10.00 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

