Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

