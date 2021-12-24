Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $78,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Five Below stock opened at $193.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.82. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

