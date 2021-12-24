Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $90,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.