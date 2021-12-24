Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 29,952 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $84,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after acquiring an additional 841,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after acquiring an additional 509,445 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,932,000 after acquiring an additional 472,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 408,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. Truist Securities raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.35 and a 200-day moving average of $230.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.