Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.83.

NYSE BMO opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

