Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.64.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.