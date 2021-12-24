Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Cut to “Hold” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$145.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$157.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.82.

BMO opened at C$135.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$94.90 and a 12-month high of C$141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

