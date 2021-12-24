Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.82.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$135.58 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$94.90 and a 1 year high of C$141.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.17. The firm has a market cap of C$87.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.