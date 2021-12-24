Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $203,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,597,000 after buying an additional 1,996,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 829,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 133,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 169,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

