Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $243,000 Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 163.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 272.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE SI opened at $155.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 2.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.