Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 72.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 59.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $2,901,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $270,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

