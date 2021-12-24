Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $169,000 Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

ERTH opened at $65.81 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $83.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

