Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.