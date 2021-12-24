Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 46,220 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 61.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,220 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $755.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

