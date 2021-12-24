Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

