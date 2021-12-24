Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of BHB stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,746. The stock has a market cap of $438.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

