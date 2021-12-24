Barclays Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $195.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average of $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.