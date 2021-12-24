Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 163 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $456.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.74 and a 200-day moving average of $420.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

