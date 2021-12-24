Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,719 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Argus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

