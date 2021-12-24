Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $582.41 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $371.40 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

