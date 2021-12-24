Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $706,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

