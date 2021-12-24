Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys 110,051 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,051 shares during the quarter. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.5% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

NUAG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,033. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

