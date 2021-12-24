Beaumont Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of GBF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $121.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,996. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $126.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

