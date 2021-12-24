Belt (BELT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.24 or 0.07983562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,811.86 or 1.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00072238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

