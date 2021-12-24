Bender Robert & Associates Sells 2,448 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after acquiring an additional 639,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

