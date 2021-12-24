Bender Robert & Associates Sells 70,589 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,589 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Exelixis by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

