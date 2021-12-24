Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

