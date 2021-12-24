Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

