Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day moving average is $225.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

