Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $78.11 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

