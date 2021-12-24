Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $169.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

