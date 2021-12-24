Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

