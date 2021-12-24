Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,043.78 and a 200-day moving average of $820.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.